Graeme Smith hails Cricket World Cup's return to Africa as landmark moment

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith gestures on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England, on June 11, 2025. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa captain and ICC Hall of Famer Graeme Smith has described the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's return to Africa after more than two decades as a landmark moment for the sport.

South Africa last co-hosted the tournament in 2003 alongside Zimbabwe and Kenya. The country will once again share hosting duties for the 2027 edition with Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Speaking at a star-studded ceremony in Johannesburg to unveil the 12 venues for the 2027 World Cup, Smith said Africa had waited a long time to stage another global men's cricket event.

"It's been a long time coming since Africa, or South Africa, hosted a men's world cricket event again," Smith said.

"I think the vibrancy of these three nations, the quality of players and the fan base certainly deserve a world event in the game, so it's great to have it back."

Smith also stressed that the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup continues to hold a unique status in international cricket despite the sport's changing landscape.

The 2027 edition will be the 14th Men's Cricket World Cup and the first since 2015 to feature 14 teams, expanding from the 10-team format used in the previous two editions.

Drawing comparisons with the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, which featured 48 teams, Smith said expanding the tournament would further enhance its global appeal.

"We've just come off a football World Cup where you've seen a massive amount of nations compete and the cultures and the coming together of many different countries getting behind their teams," he said.

"It's amazing. With 14 teams now, you hope that many people decide to come and travel to South Africa and be a part of the event.

"I think from a world sporting event perspective, most World Cups happen every four-year cycle.

"It's seen as the event to win. It's obviously got a lot more tradition and a lot more stature.

"I think when you get to this ODI World Cup it's going to be intense, the fandom is going to be great. It's the one that everyone wants to get their hands on."

Smith welcomed the expanded format, saying it reflects the continued growth of international cricket and offers more nations the chance to compete on the sport's biggest stage.

"I think you've seen the fan base and the teams coming through. I think that's improved dramatically over the last few years. I think we want to see cricket grow," he added.

The 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will be played across 12 venues, including eight in South Africa, three in Zimbabwe and the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.

It will be only the third time the tournament has been jointly hosted by three nations, following the 1996 and 2003 editions.