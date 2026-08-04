Serena Williams, Venus Williams awarded Cincinnati Open doubles wildcard

Venus Williams and Serena Williams of the U.S. after losing their women's doubles first round match against Czech Republic's Linda Fruhvirtova and Lucie Hradecka on September 1, 2022. — Reuters

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been handed a wildcard entry into the women's doubles draw at the Cincinnati Open, marking their first appearance together since the 2022 US Open.

The legendary sisters had been expected to reunite in the doubles event at Wimbledon earlier this summer, but those plans were disrupted after Serena, 44, sustained a knee injury during her singles comeback defeat to Australia's Maya Joint in the opening round.

The Cincinnati Open, a WTA 1000 tournament scheduled to take place from 11 to 23 August in Ohio, will now provide the pair with another opportunity to compete alongside one another.

The event could also serve as an important step towards a possible return for Serena at this year's US Open.

The American made her long-awaited Grand Slam comeback at Wimbledon after an absence of four years, having last appeared at a major during the 2022 US Open before returning to the All England Club this summer.

Serena remains one Grand Slam singles title away from equalling the all-time record of 24 major championships, a mark currently shared by Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic.

The Williams sisters are regarded as one of the most successful doubles partnerships in tennis history.

Together, they have won 14 Grand Slam women's doubles titles and claimed three Olympic gold medals, establishing a remarkable legacy across more than two decades on the tour.

It is pertinent to mention that Venus has also been awarded a wildcard into the singles draw in Cincinnati.