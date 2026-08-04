Pakistan Women avoid series whitewash with victory over Sri Lanka in third T20I

Pakistan's Ayesha Zafar plays a shot during the first Women's T20I against Sri Lanka at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, on July 31, 2026. — PCB

DAMBULLA: Pakistan Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by four wickets in the third and final T20I at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Tuesday, avoiding a series whitewash after the hosts secured the three-match contest 2-1.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 113-6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a disciplined bowling display from Pakistan.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored for the hosts with 34 off 33 deliveries, striking five boundaries. Sanjana Kavindi provided useful support with 20 from 18 balls, including two fours.

Opener Imesha Dulani chipped in with a run-a-ball 17, hitting two boundaries, while Kavisha Dilhari and Kaushini Nuthyangana added 12 runs apiece. Kawya Kavindi remained unbeaten on 10.

Harshitha Samarawickrama managed just three runs from five deliveries, while Hasini Perera was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

Momina Riasat was the standout bowler for Pakistan, claiming 2/18 in her four-over spell. Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Tuba Hassan and Ayesha Zafar picked up one wicket each.

Chasing a modest target of 114, Pakistan reached the target in 18.2 overs, losing six wickets to seal a comfortable four-wicket victory.

Ayesha Zafar starred with the bat, scoring 39 off 31 deliveries, including six boundaries. Opener Shawaal Zulfiqar provided an aggressive start with 21 from just 12 balls, striking three fours and a six.

Captain Muneeba Ali also made a valuable contribution with 19 off 16 deliveries, hitting four boundaries to keep Pakistan on course for victory.

For Sri Lanka, Athapaththu impressed with the ball as well, returning figures of 2/20 from her four overs. Kavisha Dilhari also claimed two wickets, while Nimasha Meepage took one.