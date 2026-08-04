Emma Raducanu ruled out of US Open due to stress fracture

An undated picture of British number one Emma Raducanu. — Reuters

British number one Emma Raducanu will miss the 2026 US Open as she continues her recovery from a stress fracture in her right lower leg, bringing another injury-hit chapter to her career.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during the grass-court season and made a late decision to withdraw from Wimbledon after failing to recover in time.

Following further consultations with her medical team, Raducanu has now also been ruled out of the final Grand Slam of the year, which gets under way at Flushing Meadows on 23rd August.

Raducanu had only recently returned to light training after spending time in a protective boot, but her recovery has not progressed sufficiently for her to compete in New York.

The absence is another setback for the 2021 US Open champion, whose career has been repeatedly disrupted by fitness problems over the past year.

Although she ended her long wait for victories at Flushing Meadows during last year's tournament, persistent physical issues have prevented her from building momentum.

A foot injury significantly affected her pre-season preparations before she was sidelined for more than two months by a post-viral illness after initially becoming unwell in early February.

Raducanu returned towards the end of the clay-court campaign after reuniting with Andrew Richardson, the coach who guided her to her remarkable US Open triumph in 2021.

However, the pair have had limited opportunities to work together because of her ongoing injury concerns.

Her most encouraging performance of the season came in June when she reached the Queen's Club final, her biggest final since her breakthrough success in New York.