LPL 2026: Shaheen Afridi returns as Kandy Royals sign two more Pakistan stars

Kandy Royals pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 match against the Dambulla Sixers at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 21, 2026. — Instagram/kandy.royalsofficial

COLOMBO: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to rejoin the Kandy Royals for the remainder of the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL), with fellow Pakistan internationals Khushdil Shah and Hassan Nawaz also joining the franchise ahead of the playoffs.

Afridi's return provides a significant boost for the Kandy Royals as they strengthen their squad for the business end of the tournament. The left-arm pacer had departed earlier due to prior commitments but was expected to return if the Royals secured qualification for the knockout stage.

Kandy's playoff hopes had appeared to be fading before a rain-affected fixture between the Jaffna Kings and Dambulla Sixers opened the door for the Royals to claim a place in the playoffs.

Khushdil Shah and Hassan Nawaz have also been added to the Kandy Royals squad, further enhancing the side's balance and depth ahead of the knockout matches.

The Pakistani trio replaces Moeen Ali, Sediqullah Atal and Brandon McMullen, who have left the squad following the conclusion of their commitments.

Meanwhile, the Jaffna Kings have made one change to their squad, with Nishan Madushka departing for national duty and Vishad Randika named as his replacement.

The LPL 2026 playoffs will begin on 5 August at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

The opening day will feature the Qualifier between the Jaffna Kings and Galle Gallants, followed by the Eliminator, where the Kandy Royals will face Colombo KAPS for a place in the next stage of the competition.

With several international stars returning for the knockout phase, the race for the LPL 2026 title is set for an exciting finish.