PCB appoints Michael Smith as Pakistan's all-format batting coach

An undated photo of Multan Sultans assistant coach Michael Smith. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of former South African cricketer Michael Smith as the batting coach of the Pakistan men's team across all formats on a two-year contract.

The 46-year-old will work with the national side in both red-ball and white-ball cricket, beginning with the upcoming three-match Test series against England later this month.

Smith enjoyed a decade-long playing career between 2003 and 2013, featuring in 89 first-class, 72 List A and 16 T20 matches. The right-handed batter amassed 7,029 runs across the three formats, including nine centuries and 40 half-centuries.

A Level 4 qualified coach, Smith brings extensive coaching experience to the role. He has previously been part of the coaching staff of three HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises — Islamabad United, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.

He has also served as batting coach for Australia's Hobart Hurricanes and Cricket Tasmania, while working as a coaching consultant with South Africa's KZN Inland and Eastern Province.

Smith is set to link up with the Pakistan squad ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins on 19 August.

The opening Test will be played at Headingley in Leeds from 19 to 23 August, followed by the second Test at Lord's in London from 27 to 31 August. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham from 9 to 13 September.