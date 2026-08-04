UFC fighter Allan Nascimento dies at 34

An undated picture of Brazilian mixed martial artist Allan Nascimento. — X/ @allanpuroosso

Brazilian mixed martial artist Allan Nascimento has died at the age of 34 after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep, the UFC confirmed on Monday.

According to the promotion, the flyweight fighter was found unresponsive on Monday morning. Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene," the UFC said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan's family, friends, team-mates and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Nascimento joined the UFC in 2021 and established himself as a respected competitor in the flyweight division. His most recent bout came in June, when he suffered a split-decision defeat to Mitch Raposo.

He finished his professional mixed martial arts career with a record of 22 wins and seven losses, including four victories from six appearances in the UFC.

The Brazilian trained at the renowned Chute Boxe academy under coach Diego Lima and was a long-time training partner of former UFC champion Charles Oliveira, as well as UFC lightweight Elves Brener.

Oliveira paid tribute to his close friend on Instagram, writing: "Today I lost a brother that the fight game gave me.

"Thank you for always being by my side, for sharing the mats and the corner.

"I have nothing but gratitude for having you with me in training, in the corner, and just hanging out. I love you, man; you're a legend."

Brener also shared an emotional message, saying: "Thank you for the wonderful journey, brother.

"You were always an incredible person, and today is an extremely sad day for all of us at Chute Boxe.

"I will carry you in my heart forever, champion."