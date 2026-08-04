Algeria part ways with head coach Vladimir Petkovic by mutual consent

An undated picture of Algeria's head coach Vladimir Petkovic. — Reuters

Algeria have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Vladimir Petkovic, the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) confirmed on Monday, despite the Bosnian tactician having recently signed a contract extension until 2028.

Petkovic was appointed as Algeria's head coach in February 2024 and was handed a new long-term deal before the FIFA World Cup, where he guided the Desert Foxes to the knockout stage.

Algeria progressed to the round of 32 at the expanded 48-team tournament in North America after finishing among the eight best third-placed teams in the group stage.

Their campaign came to an end with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in the first knockout round.

Algeria ❌ Petkovic



The Algeria FA has announced that it has reached a mutual agreement with national team head coach Vladimir Petkovic to terminate his contract and the contracts of the entire coaching staff pic.twitter.com/dyzBr1o5aW — Algeria FC (@Algeria_FC) August 3, 2026

Confirming the decision, the Algerian Football Federation issued a statement announcing the end of Petkovic's tenure.

"The Algerian Football Federation announce that their contractual relationship with the national team head coach, Mr. Vladimir Petkovic, and his coaching staff has officially come to an end today, on a mutual agreement between the two parties."

The federation did not disclose the reasons behind the separation or reveal who would succeed the former Switzerland manager, who had been expected to lead the national side through the next major international cycle following his contract renewal.

Petkovic's departure comes just weeks before Algeria begin their qualifying campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

The North African nation have been drawn in Group I alongside Zambia, Togo and Burundi, with the opening round of qualifiers scheduled to begin in September.

The Algerian federation is now expected to move quickly in appointing a new head coach as the team looks to build on its World Cup progress and secure qualification for the continental tournament.