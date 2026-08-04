World Cup hero Vozinha joins Colo-Colo

An undated picture of Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper Vozinha. — X/ @vozinhaa1

Cape Verde veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has completed a move to Chilean giants Colo-Colo, with the club confirming the signing on Monday following his memorable exploits at the FIFA World Cup.

The 40-year-old shot-stopper, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evore Dias, has signed a six-month contract, with the option of extending his stay by a further year after successfully completing his medical earlier in the day.

¡Vozinha ya es del Cacique! ✍🏻⚪️⚫️



Junto a nuestro presidente, Aníbal Mosa, Vozinha firmó su contrato y se convirtió oficialmente en nuevo jugador de Colo-Colo. 🤟🏻🤍🖤



¡Bienvenido a la familia colocolina! ⚽️



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Vozinha is now a Cacique player! ✍🏻⚪️⚫️



Alongside our… pic.twitter.com/JSjuwYQIOc — Colo-Colo (@ColoColo) August 3, 2026

Announcing the transfer on X, Colo-Colo said: "Vozinha signed his contract and officially became a new Colo-Colo player."

According to Chilean media, the experienced goalkeeper could make his debut on August 16th against O'Higgins as league leaders Colo-Colo continue their push for the Chilean Premier Division title.

Vozinha earned worldwide recognition during Cape Verde's remarkable World Cup campaign in North America, helping the African nation progress beyond the group stage on their tournament debut before suffering a narrow defeat to Argentina in the last 32.

Cape Verde impressed by holding eventual champions Spain and two-time world champions Uruguay to draws in the group phase, with Vozinha producing a string of outstanding performances that established him as one of the competition's surprise stars.

His popularity soared throughout the tournament, with his Instagram following rising dramatically from around 50,000 before the World Cup to approximately 17.4 million after his heroic display against Spain during the opening week of the competition in June.

Before joining Colo-Colo, Vozinha played for Portuguese second-tier side Chaves and has also enjoyed spells in Angola, Cyprus, Moldova and Slovakia.