Fulham bolster squad with Real Madrid double signing

This collage of picture shows Gonzalo Garcia (right) and midfielder Cesar Palacios. — Fulham Official

Fulham have completed the signings of forward Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid on five-year contracts, the Premier League club confirmed on Monday.

The arrivals of Garcia, 22, and Palacios, 21, see the pair reunite with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who previously worked with both players during his time in Real Madrid's academy and reserve setup.

Welcome to Fulham, Gonzalo García! — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 3, 2026

Arbeloa was promoted to manage Real Madrid's senior team in January following the departure of compatriot Xabi Alonso.

After leaving the Spanish giants at the end of last season, he took charge of Fulham in July and has now strengthened his squad with two promising talents from his former club.

Garcia arrives at Craven Cottage after making 51 senior appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 13 goals across all competitions.

During his time with the Spanish champions, he helped the club secure both the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga titles in 2024.

While Fulham did not disclose the financial details of the transfer, British media reports suggest the West London club paid around £34 million ($45 million) to secure the striker's services.

Meanwhile, Palacios has also committed his future to Fulham until June 2031, with the club holding the option to extend his contract by an additional year.

Welcome to Fulham, César Palacios! — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 3, 2026

The young midfielder made seven appearances for Real Madrid's first team, making his senior debut in the Copa del Rey against Albacete before also featuring in the UEFA Champions League.

Although the transfer fee was not officially revealed, reports indicate Fulham paid approximately £8.5 million for the Spain youth international.

Fulham will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a London derby against Chelsea at Craven Cottage on August 24.