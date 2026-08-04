Alexandra Eala thumps Jessica Pegula to win first WTA title in Washington

Philippines' Alexandra Eala lifts the Washington Open trophy after defeating USA's Jessica Pegula in the final at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington DC on August 3, 2026. — AFP

Alexandra Eala dismantled top seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-4 6-0 after the weather-hit Washington Open final resumed on Monday, completing a remarkable comeback to become the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level singles title.

The 21-year-old resumed play on Monday trailing by a set but leading 2-1 in the second after Sunday's final started nearly three hours late and was later suspended overnight because of persistent rain.

"I feel so much love. My first chance at a title knowing it won't be the last and already having achieved this milestone for my career," Eala said on court. "I knew whatever happened after this match would have already been a win for me."

Pegula, chasing a third Washington title after lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2021, was unable to stop the momentum swinging decisively in Eala's favour.

The Filipina won 10 of the 13 games played after the restart, securing the second set before racing through the decider behind a dominant left-handed serve and fearless baseline hitting that drew increasingly vocal support from a partisan crowd despite Pegula playing on home soil.

"I want to congratulate Alex on an amazing tournament," world number three Pegula said.

"To see how far you've come over the last couple of years when we first played, to see the amazing fans that follow you every place you go, it's not fun to play against but I think it's amazing."

The victory extended Alexandra Eala's winning streak against top-10 opponents to five matches following victories over Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, twice, and Iga Swiatek.

The breakthrough title will propel Eala to a career-high world number 20 when the new WTA rankings are released.