Sahir Associates withdraw from President's Trophy Grade-I

Sahir Associates' players celebrate with the trophy after winning the President's Trophy Grade-II title by defeating MIT Solutions in the final at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on June 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Departmental cricket team Sahir Associates on Monday informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about their decision to withdraw from this year's President's Trophy Grade-I.

The department communicated its decision to the cricket board's organising committee via email, stressing that it did not reflect its capacity to meet the revised financial requirements, but rather a "principle stance" highlighting the importance of collaborative and phased planning in the administration of domestic cricket.

"Sahir Associates has always regarded participation in this competition as a matter of institutional pride, and our intention to field a competitive First-class side this year remains sincere. However, after careful deliberation, we have decided to withdraw from the current edition of the tournament," the email read.

"This decision is not a reflection of our capacity to meet the revised financial requirements, but rather a principled stance on the importance of collaborative, phased planning in the stewardship of domestic cricket.

"We believe that sustainable growth is best served through structured dialogue and gradual transition, ensuring that all stakeholders can align their operations without undue disruption."

Sahir Associates then went on to express their hope that the future editions of the President's Trophy Grade-I will be shaped through collective input from all participating teams and expressed openness to rejoin the competition under a framework that reflects shared institutional values.

"We hold the PCB and this tournament in the highest regard, and we trust that future editions will be shaped through the collective input of all participating departments," read the email.

"We remain fully committed to Pakistani cricket and look forward to rejoining the competition under a framework that reflects shared institutional values."

Notably, the development came the following day after another department, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), had informed players that they would not participate in the 2026–27 domestic season due to financial constraints, adding that a substantial increase in the PCB's entry fee had made participation financially unviable.

KRL management had also informed players that all squad members would be released. However, it clarified that players who had already received offers from other departmental teams were free to join them immediately.

The department further stated that players who had not received offers from other teams would remain under contract until the expiry of their existing agreements in September. After the contracts expire, all remaining players will be released.

However, just hours after their announcement to withdraw from the upcoming domestic season, KRL reversed their decision after the deadlock with the PCB over various issues was resolved amicably.