UAE likely to host ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026: report

Sri Lanka players and support staff celebrate with the trophy after winning the ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup by defeating India in the final at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on July 28, 2024. — ACC

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the potential venue to host this year's ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on July 22, sent an email to the eight participating nations – Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand and the UAE – sharing that the venue was "currently being finalised" for the continental tournament while sharing its official logo.

The report further suggested that the ACC is yet to formally announce the schedule, dates and venue for the continental tournament, but it is expected to kick off on August 28, with the final likely to be played on September 13 just three days before the commencement of the women's cricket events at the 2026 Asian Games, which will be held in Nayoga, Japan, until September 28.

Consequently, the participating teams have since then been checking with the ACC for the final schedule for travel and logistics, said the report.

Interestingly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Sunday, announced India's squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 but took it down soon, as the ACC had not formally announced the staging of the tournament.

For the unversed, Sri Lanka will enter the eight-team tournament as the defending champions, having won the title in 2024 by defeating India in the final.

Pakistan, led by experienced all-rounder Nida Dar, finished as the semi-finalists at the previous edition played in Sri Lanka.