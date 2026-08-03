Azan's fifty gives Pakistan spirited start in response to West Indies' 344

Pakistan's Azan Awais watches the ball after playing a shot during the second day of their second Test against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on August 3, 2026. — AFP

PORT OF SPAIN: Left-handed opener Azan Awais's brisk half-century helped Pakistan make an encouraging start to their first innings in response to West Indies' 344 all out on the second day of their ongoing second Test here at the Queen's Park Oval on Monday.

At Tea on Day 2, the visitors were well-placed at 139/2 in 32 overs, trailing by 205 runs, with returning top-order batter Abdullah Shafique and skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 37 and 32, respectively.

Pakistan got off to a contrasting start to their innings as they lost experienced opener Imam-ul-Haq in the eighth over with just 34 runs on the board. He walked back after scoring a 17-ball 14 with the help of two fours.

Following the early stutter, Shafique joined emerging opener Awais in the middle, and the duo dominated the home side's bowling attack, putting together 64 runs for the second wicket off just 80 deliveries.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican gave West Indies the much-needed breakthrough in the 21st over by trapping Awais lbw, who made 55 off 71 deliveries, studded with 10 boundaries.

His dismissal paved the way for Babar to walk out and bat at No.4, and the skipper, alongside Shafique, ensured retaining the momentum by knitting an unbeaten 41-run partnership, which helped Pakistan close the pulsating second session with an upper hand.

Earlier, at the commencement of the ongoing second day, West Indies resumed their first innings from 239/5 through Justin Greaves and skipper Roston Chase, added valuable 105 runs to their overnight score for the remaining five wickets and were eventually bowled out for 344 in 105.4 overs.

Greaves and Chase, who dominated Pakistan's bowling attack in the dying minutes of the opening day by putting together an unbeaten 66 runs for the fifth wicket, continued to frustrate the visitors by adding 30 more to their crucial stand.

The overnight partnership was eventually broken in the ninth over of the day, with Ali Usman dismissing Greaves, who walked back after top-scoring with 73 off 150 deliveries, laced with nine fours.

Following his dismissal, Chase put together a handy 35-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Kemar Roach until Ubaid Shah cleaned him up in the 95th over of their innings. He remained a notable run-getter for West Indies, making 126-ball 70 with the help of 11 fours.

Roach (19) was then involved in a brief 19-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Shamar Joseph (eight) before both fell victim to Sajid Khan in quick succession, resulting in the home side slipping to 326/9.

Lower-order batters Jayden Seales (eight) and Jomel Warrican (five not out) further added to Pakistan's frustration by adding 18 runs for the final wicket, which Sajid claimed by dismissing the former in the 105th over.

Sajid remained the standout bowler for Pakistan as he picked up four wickets for 85 runs in his 32.4 overs, while Mohammad Ali, Usman and Shah chipped in with two scalps each.