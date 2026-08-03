Nurmagomedov to choose between UFC and PFL ‘very soon’

An undated photo of Usman Nurmagomedov (right) and Khabib Nurmagomedov. — Instagram/@usman_nurmagomedov

Usman Nurmagomedov, PFL lightweight world champion, will decide on his future after becoming a free agent, his cousin and coach Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov stopped American Archie Colgan last week in New York to retain his title in the final fight on his contract with the PFL.

The 28-year-old has a 22-0 record and is widely considered one of the biggest talents outside the UFC and has long been touted to eventually sign with the promotion.

But his deal has expired amid an exciting new chapter for the PFL after the organisation merged with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) last week.

Khabib, in a statement on Instagram, praised Nurmagomedov and revealed that negotiations around his next move will take place "over the next month".

"Usman has shown and proven over the last couple of years that he is the best lightweight outside the UFC. Not with words, but with his performances," said Khabib.

"When I said in 2020 that Islam was the best at that time, there were many people who disagreed. Believe me guys, there are levels to this game.

"You will see for yourselves what happens next. There will be negotiations over the next month, and very soon you will find out for yourselves which league he will continue competing in."

Nurmagomedov, who knocked Colgan out in the first round, defended his PFL belt for the second time and sixth time in total after the Bellator title was rebranded in 2025.

After the fight, Nurmagomedov asked MVP co-owner Jake Paul for a "bonus", to which the YouTuber-turned boxer replied, "next fight if you get a knockout, I'll buy you a car".

Nurmagomedov raised questions about his future in the organisation by responding, "brother let's talk about today - we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow".

Following the UFC's event in Belgrade on Saturday, the promotion's CEO Dana White replied "sure" when he was asked about the prospect of signing Nurmagomedov.