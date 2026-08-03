Arsenal’s opening bid for Bruno Guimaraes rejected by Newcastle

An undated photo of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. — Reuters

Newcastle United have rejected Arsenal's opening bid for Bruno Guimaraes as they want to keep the 28-year-old Brazilian, who has two years remaining on his contract at St James' Park.

According to British media, Arsenal are in direct talks with Newcastle over a deal for their captain.

Guimaraes is currently in Spain for their pre-season training camp in La Manga.

Magpies want their captain to stay as he has two years left on his contract plus a club-held option for a third.

The Gunners are now discussing internally whether to revisit with an improved offer.

Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for £40m in 2022 and has made 195 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring 31 goals.

The Brazilian midfielder had left his country on Sunday, when it was widely reported he was expected to be arriving in La Manga for his club’s pre-season training camp.

However, Bruno Guimaraes is arriving at the Spain training camp in agreement with Newcastle and is now set to join his teammates.

Last week, he called now-departed head coach Eddie Howe the "king of this club" after his exit from St James' Park.

Howe's resignation came amid Arsenal's links with Guimaraes, who has praised his former coach.

In an Instagram post, Guimaraes wrote the words over a picture of Howe: "King of this club!! Thanks for everything you've done for us.

"I loved enjoying our time together. Thanks for making me a better player and person! No words I can say will really say how much I enjoyed being our player. Wish you all the very best in your future, gaffer."