KRL confirm domestic cricket participation after resolving differences with PCB

KRL players celebrate a dismissal during the third day of their fourth-round President's Trophy Grade-I match against SNGPL at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on January 28, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) have confirmed that they will participate in Pakistan's 2026–27 domestic cricket season after successfully resolving their differences with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The development comes after KRL management informed players through the team's official group that the department had received formal approval to compete in the upcoming domestic campaign.

In a message to the squad, KRL said the deadlock with the PCB over various issues had been resolved amicably, allowing the department to reverse its earlier decision to withdraw from departmental cricket.

The announcement marks a significant turnaround after KRL had previously informed players that the department would not participate in the 2026–27 domestic season due to financial constraints.

Earlier, the department had told players that it intended to withdraw from departmental cricket, citing a substantial increase in the PCB's entry fee, which it said had made participation financially unviable.

KRL management had also informed players that all squad members would be released. However, it clarified that players who had already received offers from other departmental teams were free to join them immediately.

The department further stated that players who had not received offers from other teams would remain under contract until the expiry of their existing agreements in September. After the contracts expire, all remaining players will be released.

"It was an extremely difficult decision, but the extraordinary increase in the PCB's entry fee created significant financial challenges," KRL said in its message to players.

"Because of these financial challenges, it was not possible for us to continue participating in this season."

Earlier, KRL team manager Rizwan Asif had said the department would formally notify the PCB of its withdrawal, adding that players had only been informed internally at that stage.

Meanwhile, PCB General Manager Domestic Cricket, Usama Sharoon, dismissed reports of KRL's withdrawal at the time, describing them as "only rumours."

The issue emerged after the PCB set 31 July as the deadline for departmental teams to submit their participation fees for the new domestic season.

Sources said several departments had expressed reservations during a PCB meeting over the reported increase in the entry fee to Rs15 million (1.5 crore).

Separately, WAPDA also confirmed that it had not yet deposited its participation fee for departmental cricket, while sources indicated that several other departments had also not submitted their payments before the deadline.