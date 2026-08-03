Pakistan players shift focus to National Champions Cup after NCA camp's first phase

Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Saim Ayub interact during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match against the USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. - AFP

LAHORE: The first phase of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) white-ball training camp will conclude on Tuesday, with Pakistan's leading cricketers set to turn their attention to the upcoming National Champions Cup in Multan.

The white-ball camp, which began on 15 June, will wrap up after players take part in a practice match on Monday before completing a final training session on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of the opening phase, players selected for the National Champions Cup will report to Multan on 9 August.

The four-team National Champions Cup will be staged in Multan from 11 to 18 August and is expected to play a key role in Pakistan's preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

The tournament will feature Pakistan Greens, Pakistan Whites, Pakistan Blues and Pakistan Gold competing in a single round-robin format. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will meet in the final on 18 August.

The national selection committee has named fixed playing XIs for each side, along with a 13-player reserve pool.

The competition will be led by four captains, with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan entrusted with leading their respective teams.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the 44-player squad and reserve pool have been selected as part of the country's long-term preparations for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027, with the tournament providing an opportunity to assess players in a competitive domestic environment.

Following the conclusion of the National Champions Cup, the NCA white-ball camp will resume for its second phase. Available players will continue training at the academy until 18 September in preparation for upcoming international assignments.

However, players selected in Pakistan's T20I squad for the Asian Games will leave the camp to represent the country in the men's cricket competition, scheduled to be held from 19 September to 4 October.

Sahibzada Farhan will captain Pakistan's T20I squad at the Asian Games, bringing considerable international experience after representing the country in 46 T20 Internationals.

The right-handed opener has scored 1,305 runs in the format, including two centuries and 10 half-centuries. Abdul Samad has been appointed vice-captain after making five T20I appearances for Pakistan.

The squad also includes a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talent. Fast bowler Akif Javed, batter Maaz Sadaqat, pacer Ali Raza and Saad Masood are yet to make their T20I debuts.

The 10-team men's cricket competition at the Asian Games will feature automatic qualifiers India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and hosts Japan. Nepal, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman secured the remaining four places through the qualification process.

Pakistan squad (in alphabetical order):

Sahibzada Farhan (c), Abdul Samad (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan (wk).