England set to join Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during the event at 50th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Brussels on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

England's Football Association is set to join Wales in withdrawing support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid, the BBC reported on Monday, as the backlash against his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup intensified.

FIFA’s plan to sell a roughly 20% stake in a new entity overseeing competitions including the World Cup to unlock up to $4.2 billion from private investors ended in retreat on Friday after fierce resistance from stakeholders.

After the abandonment of the plan, attention has turned to the professional and political consequences for Infantino, whose bid for another term as FIFA president will not be easy after the failed initiative.

Earlier, Wales became the first national federation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino.

"The Football Association of Wales hereby confirms its withdrawal of support for the candidature of Mr. Gianni Infantino, for re-election as FIFA President for the 2027 to 2031 term," the Welsh FA said in a statement.

"The recent failures in good governance, processes, leadership, values, stakeholder management, communications and sound judgement have led us to a position where Mr. Infantino has lost the confidence of the FAW to remain at the helm of world football.

"Failing to put the best interests of football first is a failure we cannot accept."

Infantino is under a lot of pressure after regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF on Saturday said that they had lost confidence in his leadership.

European football’s governing body, which opposed Infantino's plans, did not confirm media reports that it was preparing to take legal action against FIFA over the issue.

UEFA said it had sent a document preservation order, which stops the destruction of emails, files, or data when an investigation is expected.

Infantino had said in April he intended to seek re-election for a fourth term as FIFA chief. Since taking over from Sepp Blatter in 2016, the Swiss has been re-elected unopposed twice and appeared in control of the body.