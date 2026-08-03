Roman Reigns defeats Seth Rollins to retain World Heavyweight title at SummerSlam 2026

Roman Reigns celebrates after retaining the World Heavyweight Championship during WWE SummerSlam 2026 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 2, 2026. — WWE

MINNEAPOLIS: Roman Reigns finally exorcised one of the biggest demons of his WWE career by defeating longtime rival Seth Rollins in the main event of SummerSlam 2026 Night Two, successfully retaining the World Heavyweight Championship after an emotionally charged battle between two former Shield brothers.

For more than a decade, Rollins had remained the one opponent Reigns could never truly overcome on the grandest stages. Their rivalry, born from Rollins' infamous betrayal of The Shield in 2014, had defined much of WWE's modern era, making Sunday's championship clash one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

The atmosphere inside the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis reached fever pitch as the two superstars made their entrances, with the World Heavyweight Championship hanging in the balance and years of personal history adding further significance to the contest.

The match began with neither man willing to give an inch, exchanging heavy strikes before the action spilled outside the ring. Rollins targeted Reigns with his trademark calculated offence, while the champion relied on his power advantage to slow the pace and wear down his challenger.

As the contest intensified, both competitors repeatedly escaped each other's finishing manoeuvres. Rollins countered several Spear attempts, while Reigns survived near falls after absorbing some of "The Visionary's" biggest attacks, drawing loud reactions from the capacity crowd.

The action escalated with both men crashing through tables in one of the most brutal sequences of the night, highlighting the lengths each was prepared to go to secure victory. Rollins continued to test the champion's resilience, but Reigns refused to stay down despite the punishment.

In the closing moments, Reigns finally gained the decisive opening he had been searching for throughout the match. The champion connected with a succession of devastating Spears before pinning Rollins to retain the World Heavyweight Championship, finally earning a long-awaited victory over the man who had haunted him for years.

The emotional conclusion saw the bitterness between the two rivals momentarily set aside. Instead of continuing the hostility, Reigns and Rollins shared a symbolic moment of mutual respect by acknowledging their shared history as members of The Shield, giving fans a nostalgic ending to one of WWE's greatest rivalries.

The victory not only allowed Reigns to retain the World Heavyweight Championship but also marked a defining chapter in his career, as he finally overcame the one rival who had consistently stood in his way during the biggest moments.

With SummerSlam now behind him, Reigns remains firmly at the top of WWE's main event scene, while Rollins is left to regroup after falling short in another unforgettable encounter between two of the most decorated stars of their generation.