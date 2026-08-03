USA cricketer handed eight-year ICC ban for corruption breaches

USA players celebrate after dismissing Bangladesh during the second T20I at the Prairie View Cricket Complex on May 23, 2024. — USA Cricket

DUBAI: USA cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after being found guilty of multiple breaches of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Code.

The 26-year-old was sanctioned by an ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal following an investigation into the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ICC acted as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the competition on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Reddy's suspension has been backdated to 21 November 2025, the date on which he was provisionally suspended.

The tribunal found Reddy guilty of three offences under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The first charge, under Article 2.1.1, related to attempting to fix or improperly influence the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches during the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

He was also found guilty under Article 2.1.4 for soliciting, inducing, persuading or intentionally facilitating another participant to breach Article 2.1.1 in one or more matches during the tournament.

In addition, Reddy breached Article 2.4.7 after obstructing the DACO's investigation by deleting data and messages from his mobile phone that may have been relevant to the inquiry.

The ICC has also published a redacted version of the tribunal's decision on liability and sanction to protect the identities of witnesses and other third parties involved in the case.

Reddy represented the United States in four T20 Internationals, claiming one wicket during his brief international career. He made his T20I debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup.