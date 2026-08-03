Mike Smith set to join Pakistan's coaching panel ahead of England Tests

An undated photo of Multan Sultans assistant coach Mike Smith. — Facebook/Multan Sultans

LAHORE: Pakistan are likely to appoint Mike Smith as the batting coach of the national Test team ahead of this month's three-match series against England, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Smith is a Level 4-qualified coach and a former South African first-class cricketer. He has previously worked with Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), gaining valuable experience within Pakistan's domestic cricket structure.

According to sources, Smith is expected to take charge as Pakistan's batting coach for the upcoming Test series against England, subject to the completion of the appointment process.

Former Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq has been serving as the team's interim batting coach since April 2026. He was appointed as part of a new backroom staff led by Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan are scheduled to face England in a three-match Test series later this month as part of their international calendar.

The opening Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from 19 to 23 August, followed by the second Test at Lord's from 27 to 31 August. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 9 to 13 September.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) launched its search for a permanent batting coach in May by inviting applications for the position through a public advertisement.

The deadline for applications was 7 June, and the board has since been evaluating candidates before making its final decision.

If confirmed, Smith's appointment would bolster Pakistan's coaching staff ahead of a significant Test challenge against England, with the PCB hoping to strengthen the team's batting performances in the longest format.