Liverpool manager Iraola downplays Frimpong injury concerns

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola before the match at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth on March 20, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola was optimistic that Jeremie Frimpong had avoided injury during their 4-2 pre-season loss by Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday after the defender was substituted midway through the second half on his request.

Liverpool is already suffering from several injury setbacks, and cannot afford to lose the 25-year-old ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Defender Joe Gomez is expected to miss the start of the season after sustaining a muscle injury in their victory over Sunderland, while Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injuries.

"Jeremie asked for the sub but I don't think it's an injury," Iraola told Liverpool media after the game.

"It was just some overload and I hope he's not injured in that way. I don't think we've lost anyone."

Spaniard Iraola, who was appointed as Liverpool manager in June after Dutchman Arne Slot was sacked, said the match had provided valuable lessons as they concluded their US tour.

"Obviously it's not the result you want but I think it was probably the most useful friendly we played – in a positive way in the first half and in a negative way in the second half," he added.

"We've learned a lot from today and I think we can take good conclusions and solve some things."

Liverpool, who finished fifth last season, will take on Newcastle United in their opening Premier League fixture on August 23.

Iraola's side began their pre-season campaign with a 4-2 victory over fellow Premier League side Sunderland.