India announce Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for Sri Lanka Tests

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is pictured after missing the third ODI against England at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 19, 2026. — AFP

MUMBAI: India have named uncapped fast bowler Auqib Nabi as a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah in their Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old seamer from Jammu and Kashmir has earned his maiden senior India call-up after an outstanding run in domestic cricket.

Nabi claimed 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including an impressive 60 wickets during the 2025–26 campaign, playing a pivotal role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy title.

Nabi also featured for India A on their recent tour of Sri Lanka, where he impressed by taking six wickets in two first-class matches, strengthening his case for a place in the national squad.

Should he make his Test debut during the tour, Nabi will become the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to represent India in Test cricket.

Bumrah was officially ruled out of the squad on Monday after failing to recover from a left knee niggle sustained during the second ODI against England in Cardiff last month.

The injury is understood to be a continuation of the fitness concerns that have troubled him since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The Indian squad is scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

India's pace resources have already been hit by injuries ahead of the tour. Harshit Rana has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Nitish Kumar Reddy is recovering from a quadriceps problem.

All-rounder Washington Sundar will also miss the opening Test due to a hamstring injury, and Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

Alongside Nabi, India's pace attack for the Sri Lanka series will feature Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

The two-Test series will begin in Galle on August 15, with India set to play a three-day warm-up match in Colombo from August 7.

Updated India squad for Sri Lanka Tests:

Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), B Sai Sudharsan* , Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Devdutt Padikkal and Saransh Jain.

* Subject to fitness clearance.