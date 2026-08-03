Kevin Owens makes stunning return to win Fatal Four-Way at SummerSlam 2026

WWE star Kevin Owens makes his return during the opening Fatal Four-Way match on Night Two of SummerSlam 2026 against Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor and Gunther at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 2, 2026. — Screengrab/WWE

MINNEAPOLIS: Kevin Owens made an emotional and triumphant return to WWE at SummerSlam 2026 Night Two, ending a 15-month absence by winning a thrilling Fatal Four-Way match against Sami Zayn, Finn Bálor and Gunther at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

The former Universal Champion had been out of action since April 2025 after revealing that he was dealing with a serious neck injury, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled WrestleMania clash with Randy Orton.

Owens later underwent successful neck fusion surgery in July 2025 before beginning a lengthy rehabilitation programme.

After spending 15 months on the sidelines, many questioned whether the 42-year-old would ever compete again, making his surprise return one of the biggest moments of the SummerSlam weekend.

The bout was originally announced as a number-one contender's match between Sami Zayn and Finn Balor. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis shocked the WWE Universe by inserting Gunther into the contest shortly before the opening bell, turning it into a Triple Threat match.

Moments later, the arena erupted when Owens' entrance music hit, with Aldis unveiling him as the fourth and final participant in the contest.

All four competitors delivered a fast-paced, hard-hitting encounter, with Gunther using his trademark power to dominate long stretches of the match, while Bálor relied on his speed and aerial offence.

Zayn repeatedly came close to victory with his trademark Helluva Kick, only for Owens to break up the pinfall attempts.

The closing stages featured a series of dramatic near falls as momentum swung between all four men. Gunther flattened Balor with a thunderous powerbomb before Zayn connected with an Exploder Suplex into the corner.

Owens then stunned the crowd by delivering a Stunner to Gunther before catching his longtime friend Zayn with another Stunner. Seizing the opportunity, Owens covered Zayn for the decisive three-count to complete his remarkable comeback.

Owens celebrated an emotional victory in his first match in more than a year, with the WWE Universe giving him a standing ovation following one of the most memorable returns in recent SummerSlam history.

With the victory, Owens also secured a guaranteed future WWE Championship opportunity against CM Punk, setting up a blockbuster title clash in the near future as he looks to complete one of the greatest comeback stories of his career.