BCCI confirms T Dilip's replacement as India's fielding coach

India's fielding coach T Dilip during a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, India, on February 4, 2026. — ICC

MUMBAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Subhadeep Ghosh as the new fielding coach of the India men's cricket team, replacing T Dilip ahead of the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 57-year-old brings extensive coaching experience to the role, having previously served as the fielding coach of the India women's team for two years. During his tenure, he was part of the coaching staff for the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup and the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Ghosh has also worked with the India A side and previously coached Assam's senior men's team. Before moving into coaching, he enjoyed a domestic playing career as a right-handed batter, featuring in 17 first-class matches and 17 List A games for Assam and Railways.

Dilip initially joined the India men's setup as fielding coach in 2021 and remained in the role until the conclusion of the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned for a one-year stint during India's Test tour of the United Kingdom in 2025 but was not offered a contract extension after it expired.

The appointment comes amid changes to India's coaching staff, with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also stepping down following the white-ball tour of England. He has since rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders as their head of cricket strategy.

India will begin their two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15 in Galle, before the second Test gets underway on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo.

As part of their preparations, the visitors will play a three-day practice match in Colombo, starting on August 7.