Pakistan win historic two golds at World Ju-Jitsu Championship

Pakistan's Ju-Jitsu stars Abu Huraira and Muhammad Ammar celebrate after winning gold medals at the World Ju-Jitsu Championship 2026 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 2, 2026. — Our Correspondent

ABU DHABI: Pakistan celebrated a historic outing at the World Ju-Jitsu Championship 2026 after clinching two gold medals and a bronze at the Mubadala Arena on Sunday.

The championship, which runs until 9 August, has attracted more than 1,500 athletes from across the globe competing in the Under-16, Under-18, Under-21, Masters and Adult divisions.

Former Asian champions Abu Huraira and Muhammad Ammar etched their names into the history books by securing gold medals in the Masters Duo and Masters Duo Show events.

The triumph marked Pakistan's first-ever participation in the Masters category at the World Ju-Jitsu Championship, making the achievement even more significant.

Pakistan added another medal to its tally when Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Umar claimed bronze in the Under-21 Duo category following an impressive display of skill, teamwork and determination.

The young pair will return to action on Monday in the Under-21 Duo Show event, aiming to add another medal to Pakistan's growing tally.

Chairman of the Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation, Khalil Ahmed Khan, congratulated the athletes on their remarkable success.

"These victories are a proud moment for Pakistan and an inspiration for the next generation," he said.

Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation Secretary General Tariq Ali also praised the athletes for their historic performances.

"These historic achievements reflect the hard work, commitment and growing strength of Pakistan's Ju-Jitsu athletes at the international level," he said.

The Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation also congratulated Abu Huraira, Muhammad Ammar, Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Umar on their outstanding performances and expressed hope for further success in the remaining events of the championship.