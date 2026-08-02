Babar Azam explains omission of Mohammad Abbas from second West Indies Test

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul on day four of the first Test against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 28, 2026. — AFP

TRINIDAD: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has explained the decision to leave experienced fast bowler Mohammad Abbas out of the playing XI for the second and final Test against the West Indies, insisting the call was based purely on the conditions at Queen's Park Oval.

Abbas' omission came as the biggest surprise when Pakistan announced four changes for the series decider, despite the right-arm seamer being the visitors' standout performer in the opening Test.

The experienced pacer claimed eight wickets in the first Test, including the seventh five-wicket haul of his Test career, making his exclusion one of the most talked-about selection decisions.

Speaking to former West Indies captain Ian Bishop at the toss, Babar dismissed speculation that Abbas had picked up an injury and confirmed the move was purely tactical.

"It was down to conditions," Babar said, suggesting Pakistan opted for a bowling attack better suited to the slow surface in Port of Spain.

The visitors strengthened their spin department by bringing Sajid Khan into the side while handing a Test debut to young fast bowler Ubaid Shah. Mohammad Ali retained his place as the other specialist seamer.

Pakistan's decision raised eyebrows given Abbas' impressive record since returning to the Test side in December 2024. The 35-year-old has taken 28 wickets in five Tests at an average of 20.32, making him Pakistan's leading pace wicket-taker during that period.

Abbas has also proved effective on slower pitches throughout his career.

In six Tests in the UAE, he has claimed 27 wickets at an outstanding average of 17.55, while he was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker during their recent Test series in Bangladesh with 10 scalps at 23.80.

His career Test bowling average of 22.38 remains the best among Pakistan bowlers with significant careers, narrowly ahead of legendary captain Imran Khan's 22.81.

Pakistan will next travel to England for a three-match Test series, where Abbas is expected to be a key figure given his outstanding County Championship record with Nottinghamshire and Hampshire, having taken 171 wickets at an average of 20.49.