Greaves' unbeaten fifty puts West Indies in control despite Pakistan's five-wicket effort

West Indies batter Justin Greaves celebrates after scoring half-century during day one of the second Test against Pakistan at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 2, 2026. — AFP

TRINIDAD: Justin Greaves struck a composed unbeaten half-century to put the West Indies in a commanding position despite Pakistan claiming five wickets on the opening day of the second and final Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

The hosts closed the opening day on 239-5 in 74 overs, with Greaves unbeaten on 63 from 125 deliveries, including eight fours, while captain Roston Chase remained unbeaten on 36 off 70 balls, hitting five boundaries.

After being asked to bat first, the West Indies reached 49-1 in a rain-hit opening session restricted to just 9.5 overs.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul was dismissed for 15 from 32 deliveries, including two fours, after Mohammad Ali provided Pakistan with the early breakthrough.

The home side resumed confidently after the interval but lost three more wickets during the second session as Pakistan fought back with disciplined bowling.

Kevlon Hodge and Brandon King steadied the innings following Chanderpaul's dismissal, combining for a composed partnership that kept the scoreboard ticking and guided the hosts past the 50-run mark.

However, King fell just four runs short of a half-century, scoring 46 from 50 deliveries, including nine fours, before left-arm spinner Ali Usman claimed his maiden Test wicket to leave the West Indies on 65-2 in 16.4 overs.

The hosts suffered another setback when off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed his first wicket of the tour, removing Hodge for 10 off 44 deliveries.

Amir Jangoo and wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope then rebuilt the innings with a composed 29-run partnership, rotating the strike effectively against Pakistan's disciplined attack to take the West Indies beyond the 100-run mark, with Hope playing fluently.

Debutant Ubaid Shah eventually broke the stand by dismissing Jangoo for 26 off 55 balls, an innings that included three boundaries.

Greaves then joined Hope at the crease and the pair added valuable runs as Hope continued to bat positively, steering the hosts beyond the 150-run mark before tea.

Pakistan eventually made another breakthrough when Mohammad Ali ended the 50-run partnership by dismissing Hope for a well-made 39 from 68 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six, to claim his second wicket of the innings.

Greaves continued to anchor the innings with a composed display, bringing up his third Test half-century.

Supported by skipper Chase, the pair guided the West Indies past the 200-run mark with an unbroken partnership that ensured the hosts finished the day firmly on top.