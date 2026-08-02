Pakistan's 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign ends with lone bronze medal

Gold medallist India's Priya (second from left) celebrates during the medal ceremony after winning the women's 60kg final bout, alongside silver medallist Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (left) and bronze medallists England's Lucy Kings-Wheatley and Pakistan's Fatima Zahra(right), at the boxing competition during the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 1, 2026. — Reuters

GLASGOW: Pakistan concluded its 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign with just one medal after boxer Fatima Zahra secured the country's only podium finish by claiming bronze in the women's 60kg event.

Pakistan sent a 21-member contingent to compete across multiple sports at the Glasgow Games but returned with only a single medal, marking one of the nation's poorest performances in Commonwealth Games history.

The result represents Pakistan's lowest medal tally since the 1998 Commonwealth Games, when the country won one silver medal.

The national contingent had previously failed to win any medal at the 1990 edition, making Glasgow 2026 Pakistan's worst Commonwealth Games campaign in the past 36 years.

Fatima's achievement was a historic one as she became the first Pakistani female boxer to win a Commonwealth Games medal. In recognition of her accomplishment, she was also selected to carry Pakistan's flag during the closing ceremony.

Pakistan's biggest medal hopes rested on Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem, who had served as the country's flagbearer at the opening ceremony.

Nadeem qualified for the men's javelin throw final with an opening effort of 78.63 metres but was unable to defend the Commonwealth title he won in Birmingham four years ago. He finished ninth in the final with a best throw of 77.41m.

Fellow Pakistani javelin thrower Yasir Sultan also competed in the event but narrowly missed out on a place in the final after finishing 14th in the qualification round with a best effort of 74.36m.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's hopes of adding another medal through experienced judoka Shah Hussain Shah were dashed on the final day of competition as he suffered a first-round defeat in the men's judo event.

Pakistan's contingent also featured athletes in wrestling, weightlifting, swimming and boxing, but none managed to reach the podium despite several competitive performances across their respective disciplines.

The disappointing campaign marked a sharp decline from Pakistan's performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where the national contingent claimed seven medals, including two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

With Fatima Zahra's historic bronze standing as the country's sole medal, Pakistan brought its Glasgow 2026 campaign to a close with its lowest Commonwealth Games medal haul in nearly three decades.