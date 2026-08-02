Los Angeles Dodgers land Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in blockbuster trade

Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on Jul 29, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers have boosted their hopes of winning a third straight World Series title after signing reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

According to international media reports the Dodgers acquired the 29-year-old left-hander in exchange for highly rated prospects Zyhir Hope, River Ryan and Brady Smith.

Skubal is expected to lead a strong Dodgers pitching rotation alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, who are all at different stages of returning from injury.

The left-hander has been in excellent form this season, recording a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts, with 116 strikeouts and just 14 walks across 96⅔ innings.

He briefly missed time earlier this year after undergoing a NanoScope procedure to remove bone chips from his left elbow. However, he returned in impressive fashion, posting a 2.03 ERA during July.

Speaking after learning of the trade, an emotional Skubal reflected on his time with the Tigers.

"Going into the season, this isn't what I planned on doing," Skubal said before being on the verge of tears while reflecting on his time in Detroit. "But circumstances change, situations change. I'm very appreciative of everything that the Tigers have done for me."

A ninth-round draft pick in 2018, Skubal developed into one of baseball's top pitchers.

He won back-to-back American League Cy Young Awards and recorded a 31-10 record, a 2.30 ERA and 469 strikeouts across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.