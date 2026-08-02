Pakistan make four changes for series-deciding second Test against West Indies

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas (third from left) celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during day three of first Test against West Indies here at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on July 27, 2026. - AFP

TRINIDAD: Pakistan have made four changes to their playing XI for the second and final Test against the West Indies, which began at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

The visitors were forced into one change after former captain Shan Masood was ruled out with a fractured left index finger sustained during the opening Test. The left-handed opener has been replaced by Abdullah Shafique.

Middle-order batter Awais Zafar has earned his maiden Test cap, replacing all-rounder Aamer Jamal following an impressive performance in Pakistan's recent four-day warm-up match against the West Indies XI. The right-hander scored 128 off 190 deliveries, smashing eight fours and eight sixes.

Pakistan have also made two tactical changes to their bowling attack, handing a Test debut to fast bowler Ubaid Shah in place of Mohammad Abbas, despite the experienced pacer claiming eight wickets in the first Test. Off-spinner Sajid Khan has replaced Khurram Shehzad.

Pakistan enter the series decider aiming to level the two-match series after suffering a 90-run defeat in the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Chasing a modest target of 211, the visitors were bowled out for 120, with captain Babar Azam waging a lone battle through an unbeaten 58 off 107 deliveries, including nine boundaries. Mohammad Abbas was the only other batter to offer meaningful resistance, contributing 23 runs.

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 5/20 to dismantle Pakistan's batting line-up and seal victory for the hosts.

The second and final Test is being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, from 2 to 6 August.

Pakistan playing XI for second Test: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali and Ubaid Shah.