Gunther submits Nick Aldis in WWE SummerSlam Night One clash

An undated picture of Gunther and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. — WWE

MINNEAPOLIS: Gunther defeated SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis by submission in the latter's long-awaited WWE in-ring return during SummerSlam Night One here at US Bank Stadium on Saturday, forcing him to tap out with a sleeper hold after an intense 11-minute contest.

The match began with a measured exchange of technical wrestling before Gunther briefly exited the ring, climbing onto the commentary desk to taunt his opponent and the crowd.

Aldis gained the early advantage by catching Gunther during a leapfrog attempt and following up with a vertical suplex.

However, the former World Heavyweight Champion quickly turned the tide, flooring Aldis with a thunderous chop before driving him into the ring post.

Gunther also exchanged words with Aldis' wife, Mickie James, and their son, Donovan, who were seated at ringside.

Back in the ring, Aldis responded with a series of strikes and a backbreaker. Gunther attempted to finish the contest with a sleeper hold, but Aldis escaped by driving him into the turnbuckles.

The SmackDown General Manager then halted Gunther on the top rope and delivered a superplex before hitting a running powerslam in tribute to Davey Boy Smith, earning a close two-count.

After connecting with two diving elbow drops, Aldis locked in the King's Lynn Cloverleaf, but Gunther managed to reach the bottom rope to force a break.

Aldis later countered another sleeper with one of his own, only for Gunther to escape with a Saito suplex and a powerbomb.

Aldis kicked out, but Gunther maintained control, unloading a series of elbow strikes before applying another sleeper hold.

Although Aldis battled back to his feet, Gunther dragged him to the mat, added body scissors to the hold and forced the submission victory.

Following the match, Gunther departed as the crowd applauded Aldis. Mickie James and Donovan entered the ring to embrace him while spectators chanted, "You've still got it."