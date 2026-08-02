West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against Pakistan in second Test

West Indies captain Roston Chase (left) flips the coin as Pakistan's Babar Azam (centre) makes the call at the toss for their first Test at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 2, 2026. — PCB

TRINIDAD: West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second Test of the two-match series at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Awais Zafar, Ali Usman, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Ali and Ubaid Shah.

West Indies: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Brandon King, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and West Indies have faced each other 57 times in Test cricket, with Pakistan holding the upper hand after winning 22 matches. The Men in Maroon have registered 20 victories, while 15 matches ended in draws.

The two sides recently met in the series opener, where the hosts secured a 90-run victory after Pakistan failed to chase a target of 211 and were bowled out for 120.

Matches: 57

Pakistan: 22

West Indies: 20

Drawn: 15

Form Guide

Pakistan have lost each of their last four matches since registering their first Test victory since October 2025 and will be eager to level the series after suffering defeat in the low-scoring opener.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean side will be full of confidence after making a winning start to the series and will aim to complete a series whitewash to further strengthen their momentum in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27.

West Indies: W, D, W, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, L, L, W