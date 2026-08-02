Lionel Messi returns as Inter Miami held by Columbus Crew

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi dribbles the ball against the Columbus Crew during the second half at Nu Stadium on Aug 1, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami, making his first appearance since Argentina's World Cup final defeat, as the MLS side were held to a 2-2 draw by the Columbus Crew here at Nu Stadium on Saturday.

The 39-year-old began the match on the bench before replacing Daniel Pinter in the 53rd minute, receiving a standing ovation from the home supporters after returning from his sixth World Cup.

Messi nearly marked his comeback with a goal just three minutes after coming on. Meeting a pass from Luis Suarez inside the penalty area, the Argentine fired a left-footed effort narrowly wide of the near post.

Suarez had earlier inspired Miami in the first half, opening the scoring with a remarkable long-range strike before setting up Noah Allen to restore the hosts' lead just before the interval.

Columbus twice fought back, first through an own goal by Casemiro on his home debut for Miami, before Brais Mendez's free-kick in the 84th minute secured a share of the points.

FT at Nu Stadium 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/1zY8zjBHON — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 2, 2026

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos admitted his side let victory slip but praised the efforts of his players, particularly Messi and Rodrigo De Paul.

"I want to thank the squad for the effort they've put in," he said.

"I want to publicly thank Leo and Rodri for being here; that has been truly important for us. I also want to acknowledge the sustained effort everyone is making throughout the game, a league that is fiercely contested and requires hard work."