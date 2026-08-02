Shaheen Afridi withdraws from LPL 2026

Kandy Royals pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026 match against the Dambulla Sixers at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 21, 2026. — Instagram/kandy.royalsofficial

COLOMBO: Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has withdrawn from the 2026 Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to personal reasons, bringing an early end to his involvement with the tournament before it begins.

Kandy Royals confirmed that the left-arm pacer will no longer be part of their squad after informing the franchise and tournament organisers of his unavailability.

According to tournament officials, Afridi cited personal reasons for his withdrawal. The franchise has not yet announced a replacement, while no further details regarding his decision have been disclosed.

Shaheen's absence is a major setback for Kandy Royals, who had expected the Pakistan pace spearhead to lead their bowling attack.

Renowned for his ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball, the 26-year-old has established himself as one of the world's leading fast bowlers through his performances for Pakistan and in franchise cricket across the globe.

Tournament organisers acknowledged Afridi's decision and wished him well, while reiterating that his withdrawal was solely due to personal reasons.

Afridi's withdrawal comes after reports of an administrative error involving Kandy Royals during the tournament.

According to media reports, the Pakistan ODI captain was informed by the team management that he would feature as an Impact Player in Kandy Royals' match against Colombo Capitals.

Under the Impact Player rule, a nominated substitute can replace a player during the match and either bat or bowl their full allocation of four overs, while the replaced player takes no further part in the contest.

However, after Kandy Royals elected to bat first, the coaching staff reportedly informed Afridi that his name had mistakenly been omitted from the official team sheet as the designated Impact Player due to an analyst's error.

The unexpected omission reportedly left the Pakistan pacer frustrated, prompting him to raise the matter with an official from the tournament's Anti-Corruption Unit.

The issue was subsequently referred to the match referee, after which franchise officials and league organisers apologised to Afridi.

Media reports claimed the fast bowler initially considered returning home but was persuaded to remain with the squad following the apology.

Meanwhile, two Pakistani cricketers have secured contracts for the upcoming LPL season.

Young batter Khawaja Nafay has joined Jaffna Kings as a replacement for Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran, while experienced all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed has signed with Dambulla Sixers to replace Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi.