Uros Medic stuns Daniel Rodriguez in 30 seconds at historic UFC Belgrade event

An undated picture of Serbia's Uros Medic and American Daniel Rodriguez. — UFC

BELGRADE: Serbia's Uros Medic delivered a sensational performance in front of his home fans, stopping American Daniel Rodriguez in just 30 seconds at the UFC's first-ever event in the country on Saturday.

Competing in Serbia for the first time since leaving the country nine years ago to pursue his MMA career in the United States, Medic wasted no time making an impact.

The 33-year-old dropped Rodriguez with a sharp left-right combination before landing a flurry of punches and kicks on the ground, forcing referee Jason Herzog to stop the contest.

The victory marked Medic's fourth straight first-round finish and improved his professional record to 14 wins and three defeats.

Reflecting on his triumph, Medic spoke about fulfilling his dream by returning home and claiming a dominant victory.

"It has been a really rough couple of weeks since I arrived home," Medic said.

"It didn't feel like home even though I was on home soil. Now we got the job done I just want to cry.

"I missed home so much - nine years is a long time. I left as a student at 22 years old with a dream and look where it got me."

Rodriguez was fighting for the first time since spending eight months in a Mexican prison following a marijuana possession case.

The landmark event also set new UFC records, with 10 first-round finishes and 12 stoppages overall, as Serbia became the 33rd country to host a UFC event.

Following his emphatic win, the 14th-ranked welterweight called out former champion Leon Edwards and top contender Carlos Prates.