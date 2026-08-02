Karachi unlikely to host Sri Lanka series, tri-nation ODI tournament

The collage of photos shows Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left), England's Harry Brook (centre) and Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. — AFP

LAHORE: Karachi is set to miss out on hosting Pakistan's upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and the tri-nation ODI tournament featuring England, with Lahore and Rawalpindi emerging as the likely venues, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

Sources said the National Bank Stadium is undergoing extensive redevelopment, making it unlikely to host international fixtures during the scheduled window.

As a result, Pakistan's home Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka, along with the tri-nation ODI tournament involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, are expected to be staged in Lahore and Rawalpindi instead.

Discussions over the final allocation of venues for both the bilateral series and the tri-nation tournament are still ongoing, the sources added.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a two-match Test series and a three-match T20I series as part of the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), the three T20Is are expected to be played in October, followed by the two-match Test series in November.

Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka are also set to compete in a tri-nation ODI tournament during the home season, with the competition expected to be held across October and November as part of preparations for future international assignments.

An official confirmation of the venues and match schedule is expected once the Pakistan Cricket Board finalises the arrangements.

For the unversed, the national team are currently in the West Indies for a two-match Test series. The hosts won the opening Test by 90 runs, while the second and final match is scheduled to begin on Sunday.

Following the conclusion of the Caribbean series, Pakistan will travel to England for a three-match Test series.

The opening Test will be played at Headingley, Leeds, from 19 to 23 August, followed by the second Test at Lord's from 27 to 31 August. The series will conclude with the third and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 9 to 13 September.