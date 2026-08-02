Mikel Arteta promises more Arsenal signings before transfer window closes

An undated picture of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed the Premier League champions are expected to make further additions before the summer transfer window shuts, stressing the club will not "sit still" as they prepare to defend their first league title in 22 years.

Despite lifting the Premier League trophy last season, Arsenal have been less active in the transfer market than rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Chelsea.

However, the Gunners continue to be linked with Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.

Although Arteta declined to comment on speculation surrounding the two players, he made it clear the club remain determined to strengthen the squad ahead of the new campaign.

"We expect to have movements in the next few weeks, obviously," the Spaniard said after Arsenal's 4-1 pre-season victory over Girona.

"We want to get better like anybody else, and you just can see the transfer market and our opponents, what we are doing. We won't sit still and we are very ambitious with what we are doing.

"The margins are very small. Because we want to get better and the level is going to increase. We need to increase the competition internally. We need to make sure we identify the things that we don't have in the team."

Arsenal have already strengthened their squad this summer by signing goalkeeper Illan Meslier and forward Christos Tzolis, while defender Piero Hincapie has completed a permanent move after spending last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

The north London club will begin the defence of their Premier League crown on 21st August.