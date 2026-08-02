Sri Lanka women ease past Pakistan in second T20I to seal unassailable series lead

Sri Lanka's Chamudi Praboda (second from left) celebrates after taking a wicket during the second Women's T20I against Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on August 2, 2026. — AFP

DAMBULLA: Sri Lanka Women defeated Pakistan Women by six wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive 175-5 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to an impressive 90-run opening partnership between captain Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar.

Zulfiqar top-scored for Pakistan with a fluent 48 off 35 deliveries, striking eight fours, while Muneeba made 45 from 30 balls, including six fours and a six.

Eman Naseer contributed a run-a-ball 21, hitting a four and a six, while Eyman Fatima provided late impetus with a brisk 30 off 19 deliveries, smashing three fours and two sixes.

Saira Jabeen added a valuable 16 from just nine balls, including three fours, while Ayesha Zafar chipped in with eight off five deliveries, striking two boundaries

For Sri Lanka, Chamudi Praboda was the standout bowler, claiming 2/27 in her four-over spell. Sugandika Kumari, captain Chamari Athapaththu and Kavisha Dilhari took one wicket each.

In reply, Sri Lanka comfortably chased down the 176-run target in 17.4 overs, losing only four wickets.

Sanjana Kavindi led the chase with a match-winning 46 off 24 deliveries, laced with six fours and two sixes. Captain Chamari Athapaththu provided an explosive start with 40 off just 15 balls, smashing five fours and three sixes.

Harshitha Samarawickrama remained unbeaten on 37 from 22 deliveries, striking eight boundaries, while Vishmi Gunaratne added 31 off 29 balls, including four fours.

For Pakistan, Umm-e-Hani was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/28 from her four overs, while Waheeda Akhtar and Ayesha Zafar claimed one wicket each.