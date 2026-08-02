Jessica Pegula defeats Diana Shnaider to reach Washington Open final

Jessica Pegula of the US in action during her quarter final match against Coco Gauff of the US on July 7, 2026. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: American Jessica Pegula fought back from a slow start to defeat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 here at Rock Creek Tennis Center on Saturday, booking her place in the Washington Open final where she will face the Philippines' Alexandra Eala.

World number three Pegula remains on course for her third WTA title of the season and the 12th of her career, having already lifted trophies in Dubai and Charleston this year. The American also won the Washington title in 2019.

Shnaider, who reached the French Open semi-finals earlier this season, looked set to take control after racing into a 5-2 lead in the opening set.

However, Pegula responded impressively, holding serve before breaking twice to win five consecutive games and claim the set.

The 31-year-old carried that momentum into the second set, securing breaks to move 3-2 and then 5-2 ahead before sealing victory in 87 minutes with a forehand winner.

Pegula said she found her rhythm on return, raised her intensity and played more aggressively, allowing her to overturn an early deficit and take control of the match.

"I just capitalised on a couple of areas," Pegula said.

"I think I started just trying to find the rhythm on the return. I didn't think I was that far off ... So, just trying to pick up my energy and again, try and be a little bit more aggressive."

It is pertinent to mention that Eala reached her first WTA final with a commanding 6-4, 6-2 victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

The 21-year-old continued her impressive season after eliminating second seed Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals for her sixth win over a top-10 opponent in 2026.