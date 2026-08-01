Pakistan crush South Korea in second Hockey Test match

Pakistan players celebrate during their second Hockey Test match against South Korea at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad on August 1, 2026. — Asian Hockey Federation

ISLAMABAD: Captain Abu Bakar Mahmood scored a brace to help Pakistan ease past South Korea in the second Hockey Test match of the four-match home series here at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The fixture got off to a contrasting start as Son Dein opened the scoring for the touring side in the 30th minute through a well-crafted field goal.

South Korea's advantage, however, was short-lived as Abdul Rehman netted the equaliser for Pakistan just three minutes later through a field goal.

Skipper Mahmood eventually put Pakistan into the lead by netting his first goal in the 52nd minute by successfully converting a penalty corner.

He struck again in the final minute of the game, converting another penalty corner, and rounded up a comprehensive 3-1 victory for the home side and was thus adjudged the Player of the Match.

The 3-1 victory gave Pakistan a 2-0 lead in the four-match home series against South Korea, with the third fixture scheduled to be played at the same venue on August 4.

Notably, the ongoing home series against South Korea serves as a crucial preparation for the Green Shirts for their drought-ending FIH Hockey World Cup participation later this month and came after their winless run at the FIH Pro League, which saw them lose each of their 16 matches.

Pakistan are scheduled to kick off their World Cup campaign on August 14 by locking horns with England before taking on Wales on August 17 in their second group-stage match.

In their last league-stage match, the Green Shirts will collide with traditional rivals India on August 19.