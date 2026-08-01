Litton Das added to Bangladesh squad for Test series against Australia

Bangladesh's Litton Das celebrates scoring his century during the first day of their first Test against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 16, 2026. — AFP

MIRPUR: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday added experienced wicketkeeper batter Litton Das to its national men's squad for the two-match away Test series against Australia, scheduled to be played in Darwin and Mackay from August 13 to 26.

Das, who suffered a left calf muscle injury during their home ODI series against Australia and subsequently missed their all-format tour of Zimbabwe, was not initially named in the Bangladesh squad for the away Test series against the former ICC World Test Championship (WTC) winners.

The 31-year-old, however, "responded well" to his rehabilitation programme, as per the BCB, and thus has been added to the Bangladesh squad, which was depleted by injuries to fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam.



The BCB further shared that Das will fly to Darwin on Sunday to link up with the Bangladesh squad.

"The 31-year-old batsman has been sidelined since June due to the injury, but has responded well to his rehabilitation programme and will be in consideration for selection for the opening Test. He will fly to Darwin on Sunday to join the squad," the BCB said in a statement on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming two-match Test series will be the first between Bangladesh and Australia since 2017, when the Baggy Greens toured the South Asian country for as many red-ball fixtures.

The home series will also mark Australia men's cricket team's return to the longest format since their 4-1 triumph in the home Ashes against traditional rivals, while Bangladesh are coming off a defeat in their one-off away Test against Zimbabwe, played last month.

Updated Bangladesh squad for Test series against Australia

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Amite Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Musfik Hasan and Litton Das.