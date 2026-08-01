Tayyab Tahir signs short-term deal with Nottinghamshire Outlaws

Pakistan's Tayyab Tahir plays a shot during their first ODI against South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on December 22, 2024. — AFP

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE: Pakistan's middle-order batter Tayyab Tahir has been roped in by Nottinghamshire Outlaws for a three-match stint at the ongoing One Day Cup.

Tahir, who has represented Pakistan in 11 ODIs and eight T20Is, will be available to the Outlaws for their next three group-stage matches against Kent, Northants Steelbacks and Gloucestershire on August 2, 7 and 9, respectively.

The 33-year-old's short-term deal with the Outlaws will be his second stint under the coaching of Paul Franks, who led Central Punjab to the National One-Day Cup title and an unbeaten run at the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in 2022.

Notably, Tahir was brought in for a three-match stint as a partial replacement for Scotland's George Munsey, who will be unavailable during the aforementioned period due to his national duty.

"From my time with Tayyab in Pakistan, I know he's a player of real pedigree," said Franks.

"His track record speaks for itself, and his positive character will fit right into our dressing room.

"When we signed George Munsey for the 50-over competition, we knew he'd miss some games this week through international duty with Scotland, so we were keen to secure the best possible replacement for this week's games.

"Tayyab is a quality player, and we're looking forward to having him with us."

Reflecting on his short-term deal with the Outlaws, Tayyab Tahir expressed enthusiasm for playing county cricket with the club and hailed Franks as one of the best coaches he has worked with. He also vowed to try his best to make a difference and make his time at Trent Bridge memorable.

"I'm really excited to play county cricket for Notts," Tahir said in a statement.

"I loved playing under Franksie in Pakistan, and the season we were together was one of the best I've had in my life.

"He was one of the best coaches I worked with, he was so approachable and created a really good environment.

"I will try my best to make a difference, and I want to make sure my time with Notts is memorable."