Tottenham Hotspur boss unsure over Richarlison future

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison (right) in action with Chelsea's Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli in Pre Season Friendly on August 1, 2026. — Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi says the club has yet to determine Richarlison's future, admitting the Brazil forward has sent mixed messages over whether he wants to remain in north London.

Richarlison scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as 10-man Spurs defeated Chelsea 2-1 in a high-profile pre-season friendly at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

Following the match, De Zerbi was asked about the 29-year-old's future amid speculation linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

"I don't know because I like him as a player and as a guy," De Zerbi said.

"He's unbelievable in terms of attitude and behaviour. But, in the end, we have to respect what he wants to do."

When asked if Richarlison had expressed a desire to leave Tottenham.

"I don't know. I didn't understand well because sometimes he says he wants to stay, sometimes he wants to leave. We have to speak anyway. There is not any problem. He's a lovely guy," De Zerbi said.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Richarlison remains an important part of De Zerbi's plans after contributing 12 goals last season, when Spurs endured a difficult campaign battling relegation.

The Italian manager believes the Brazil international's experience remains invaluable to the squad.

The uncertainty over Richarlison's future also comes as Spurs continue an ambitious recruitment drive following a club-record £237 million summer spending spree.

Spurs are reportedly still targeting two more attacking signings, with Manchester City's Savinho and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo among the players linked with moves to north London.