Scott Edwards steps down as Netherlands captain, replacement named

Netherlands' Scott Edwards celebrates reaching his half-century during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 28, 2023. — AFP

UTRECHT: Experienced wicketkeeper batter Scott Edwards on Friday stepped down as the captain of the Netherlands men's cricket team with immediate effect, bringing an end to a four-year stint in the leadership role.

Edwards, who was appointed Netherlands captain in June 2022 by replacing Pieter Seelaar, made the revelation in their dressing room following their ICC Cricket World Cup (CWC) League match against Namibia here on Friday, which saw the home side succumbing to a six-wicket defeat.

In his speech, Edwards revealed that he spoke to several people regarding his decision and insisted that the time was right for him to resign as the captain of the associate side.

"Apologies for sort of springing this one on you guys. I'm actually stepping down from the captaincy from here," Edwards told his team-mates in a video released by the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB).

"I think, yeah, it's sort of something Cookie [Ryan Cook, the head coach till June 2025] and I have been speaking about and I've sort of been speaking to a few different people about it, and this is sort of the time that feels right for me, I think," he added.

The 29-year-old, who has thus far represented Netherlands in 76 ODIs and 86 T20Is, emphasised that he has "so much to offer" as a player and dubbed it as his goal going forward.

He also thanked his teammates for their support during his captaincy reign and termed leading the Dutch side at international level a massive honour.

"I feel like I've got so much more to offer as a player and obviously that's my goal sort of going forward with all you boys. I think this is such a special group. And yeah, I think the world's our oyster and I'm really looking forward to what's to come," Edwards continued.

"But yeah, I didn't want to sort of get that in the way of the series, but that's it from me and I can't thank you guys enough for the efforts you've put in for me and for this team over the last four years. It's been, yeah, a massive honour for me and I love wearing the orange and can't wait for many more years to come," he concluded.

Scott Edwards, who led Netherlands to historic triumphs – against South Africa and Bangladesh at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and the routing of the Proteas at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup the previous year – during his four-year captaincy tenure, has been replaced by all-rounder Bas de Leede.

De Leede, who will take charge of the team, starting with the remainder of the CWC League 2, thanked Edwards on behalf of the entire team for his contributions as the captain and credited the wicketkeeper batter for instilling belief in his abilities as a player.

"I think if I can speak on behalf of the players, you know, you've let us into some really cool battles over the years. And I just want to thank you, for believing in us," de Leede said.

"Even if some of us didn't believe in ourselves or in the team, the way you were able to communicate to us what the plan was and how it was going to be acquired every single game, day in, day out, was special and made me as a player believe in my own ability more than I ever did before."