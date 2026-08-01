UEFA loses confidence in Gianni Infantino amid FIFA transparency row

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino pose for a photograph during the event on February 12, 2026. — Reuters

UEFA has declared it has lost confidence in FIFA president Gianni Infantino after world football's governing body abandoned plans to sell a stake in the commercial rights to the World Cup following widespread opposition.

FIFA had proposed selling around a 20% stake in a new commercial entity overseeing its competitions, including the World Cup, in a deal reportedly worth up to $4.2 billion.

The plan was met with strong resistance from regional confederations, which said they had not been properly consulted.

Describing FIFA's decision to withdraw the proposal as "a victory for the whole game", UEFA said the governing body still faced "the task of rebuilding trust".

"The current FIFA leadership has not only lost UEFA's confidence but also that of many other members of the football family," UEFA said.

The European governing body also criticised the process behind the proposal.

"We cannot keep going on like this with secret schemes on fast-track timescales, cooked up by faceless individuals and of dubious benefit to the game. We must identify those responsible and hold them to account," UEFA added.

UEFA further accused Infantino of failing to uphold his promises of transparency made upon taking office in 2016.

"The shabby, back-room, opaque deal he hatched and tried to force through was anything but transparent," UEFA said.

Following the backlash, Infantino said FIFA had withdrawn the proposal after listening "carefully to all the views".

Analysts believe the controversy could weaken Infantino's prospects of securing another term as FIFA president in 2027.