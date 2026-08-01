Judd Trump beats Wu Yize to reach Shanghai Masters final

An undated picture of world number one Judd Trump. — WST

Judd Trump booked his place in the Shanghai Masters final with a 10-6 victory over world champion Wu Yize, keeping alive his bid for a second title at the prestigious invitational event.

The world number one overcame a challenging start against the home favourite, who impressed the Chinese crowd with an attacking display in the opening stages.

Wu moved ahead early in the contest and produced three century breaks, highlighting why he has emerged as one of the sport's brightest young talents at the opening major tournament of the 2026-27 season.

Trump responded in trademark fashion. The 2019 world champion settled into the match after a slow opening and reeled off enough frames to establish a 4-2 advantage.

From there, the Englishman maintained control despite Wu's spirited resistance, compiling two century breaks of his own to secure a comfortable 10-6 success.

The victory sends Trump into his fifth Shanghai Masters final, having lifted the trophy for the first time in 2024.

His opponent will be decided in Saturday's second semi-final, where Kyren Wilson takes on Zhao Xintong for the remaining place in the showpiece match.

Reflecting on his performance, Trump says his strong Shanghai Masters run has boosted his confidence.

"It is always good to start quickly in Shanghai. Even though this isn't a ranking event, it fills you with confidence as you are against the best in the world,” Trump said.

"It will be a great game between Kyren and Xintong. It should be an exciting final whoever I face. It has been a good tournament so far, but you need to get over that line."