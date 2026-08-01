Denis Shapovalov beats Cameron Norrie to reach Los Cabos final

An undated picture of defending champion Denis Shapovalov. — loscabostennisopen

Cameron Norrie's encouraging return to form at the Los Cabos Open came to an end after the former champion suffered a hard-fought three-set defeat to defending champion Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals on Friday.

The British number two had enjoyed a welcome revival in Mexico, reaching the last four after snapping a six-match losing streak.

However, the Canadian held his nerve to claim a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory in a contest lasting two hours and 39 minutes.

Norrie, who lifted the Los Cabos title in 2021, made a difficult start as Shapovalov broke serve in the opening game before consolidating for a 2-0 lead.

Although the Briton created opportunities to break back during the first set, he was unable to convert them as the defending champion maintained control to move one set ahead.

The second set also began poorly for Norrie. A couple of loose forehands handed Shapovalov an early advantage, with the Canadian breaking to love courtesy of a superb forehand return.

Norrie responded impressively, immediately breaking back to restore parity before gradually working his way into the contest. Serving at 5-6, Shapovalov came under heavy pressure as Norrie earned two set points.

The Briton capitalised on the second opportunity when a forehand volley clipped the line, forcing the match into a deciding set.

However, Norrie's hopes of completing the comeback were dented almost immediately. Shapovalov secured an early break in the opening game of the third set, an advantage that ultimately proved decisive.

The Canadian remained composed on serve for the rest of the match, denying Norrie any chance of another recovery before sealing victory to book his place in the final.

Shapovalov will now face France's Arthur Gea, who defeated Hong Kong's Coleman Wong 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 in the other semi-final.