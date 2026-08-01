Minnesota Twins acquire Dean Kremer from Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer (64) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on — Reuters

The Minnesota Twins strengthened their pitching staff by acquiring right-handed starter Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, just one day after securing reliever A.J. Minter in a trade with the New York Mets.

In return for Kremer, the Orioles received 18-year-old outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes, who was originally signed by the Twins out of the Dominican Republic and had been regarded as one of the club's developing prospects.

Kremer, who remains under team control until the end of the 2027 season, arrives in Minnesota looking to rediscover his best form after an injury-disrupted campaign.

The 29-year-old missed more than 10 weeks with a right quadriceps strain and has struggled since returning, posting a 6.50 earned run average across seven starts this season.

His recent performances have been particularly difficult, having conceded 14 runs over his last 10 innings across two outings.

Despite those numbers, the Twins believe Kremer can provide valuable depth to a starting rotation that has been severely affected by injuries.

Twins are currently without Pablo Lopez, David Festa and Mick Abel, leaving the club in need of reliable pitching options as the race for the postseason intensifies.

The move also signals a notable shift in the Twins' approach compared with last season, when they traded away 10 experienced players in the three days leading up to the deadline.

This year, the club have remained firmly in the American League playoff picture, sitting at .500, three-and-a-half games behind the Central Division leaders and just half a game adrift of a wild-card berth.